Q3 GDP growth surges to 8.4%: Unravelling the story of robust growth

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures, at 8.4 per cent for the quarter ending December 2023 (Q3), and a projected annual growth of 7.6 per cent, have been significantly ahead of expectations. This prompts a closer examination of the underlying dynamics and their implications for the future.



At first glance, the numbers present a paradox. How do we reconcile this robust GDP growth with the modest increase in private consumption, under 4 per cent, and an actual contraction in government spending? This raises eyebrows, especially in light of the 27 per cent surge in personal income-tax collections between April