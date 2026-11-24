Since June 2026, an NBFC with assets of ₹1 trillion and more is regarded as an “upper layer” (RBI NBFC: Registration Directions, 2025, para 24). Further, such an NBFC “shall be mandatorily listed within three years” of being identified. And disclosures “shall be put in place on the same lines as applicable to a listed company even before the actual listing” (RBI NBFC: Governance Directions, 2025, para 43).

The RBI goes further. An unlisted upper-layer NBFC must adopt a board-approved roadmap to meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) listing disclosure rules (RBI NBFC Financial Statements: Directions, 2025, para 23). Even an ordinary unlisted NBFC is asked to publish a corporate governance report on the lines of Sebi’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements regulations (same directions, para 22(7)).

The regulator has said, in writing, that listed-company transparency can be achieved without listing. That is where the debate should begin.

What is left for listing to do? Is it information for the regulator?

The RBI needs no stock exchange. It can demand any statement: Capital, borrowings, investments, every borrower, every loan and its interest rate (RBI Act, s. 45L(1)(a) and (2)).

Is it for governance? The RBI already mandates audit and nomination and remuneration committees (RBI NBFC: Governance Directions, 2025, paras 17-18), a chief risk officer (paras 19), a chief compliance officer (para 25) and limits on independent directors (para 27). It also has caps on lending to any one group. None of this depends on a listing.

Listing adds nothing to how an NBFC is regulated. It changes only who owns it.

Indian company law has never equated public accountability with listing. Under the Companies Act, 1956, certain large private companies were “deemed public companies” (s. 43A). They bore the scrutiny of a public company without being made to list. Tata Sons was one of them. For years it met public-company standards; the law never asked it to sell shares to the public. It returned to private status in 2017, and the Supreme Court upheld that in 2021. Why can’t the RBI treat Tata Sons as deemed public?

RBI on listing

If listing were essential to safety, the RBI would apply it to all. It does not.

An upper-layer NBFC “fully owned and controlled by the government” is neither to list nor to make pre-listing disclosures (RBI NBFC: Governance Directions, 2025, proviso to para 43. They carry every other upper-layer obligation. Only listing is waived.

Further, certain NBFCs in a bank’s group must follow upper-layer regulations “other than the requirement of listing” (RBI NBFC: Registration Directions, 2025, para 36A, Explanation). The full rulebook, without the listing.

Most importantly, an upper-layer company can exit without ever listing: By shrinking, by a board-approved restructuring (RBI NBFC: Registration Directions, 2025, para 29), or by giving up public funds.

The risk goes. So does the listing requirement.

A safeguard that the RBI can waive, and a company can walk away from, protects no one. It is a choice of policy.

Is ownership the RBI’s business? The regulator’s power over NBFCs comes from Chapter III-B of the RBI Act, written to protect those who lend money to these companies.

Its main power covers income recognition, accounting standards, provisioning, capital adequacy, deployment of funds and lending limits (RBI Act, s. 45JA). Every item concerns the balance sheet.

The other power covers “conduct of business” (s. 45L(1)(b)): How a company lends, not who owns it. Even this requires the RBI to have “due regard to the conditions in which, and the objects for which, the institution has been established” (s. 45L(3)). One rule for every large NBFC gives no such regard.

Compare banks. When the RBI grants a private banking licence, the conditions are written in at the start: List within a set period and bring the promoters’ stake down over time. Every promoter knows this before investing a rupee. An NBFC gets no such warning. It may have been built over decades with private capital, long before any layered framework existed. Then it crosses a size threshold and is told to sell itself to the public.

A bank accepts dilution as the price of entry. An NBFC is made to pay it after the fact.

Way out and way back

There is a final irony. Listing is not even permanent. Sebi’s rules allow a listed company to delist (Sebi (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021). So, is the plan for Tata Sons to list, and then apply to delist? Why force such a somersault: Sell shares to the public, make it buy them back at a premium and put a century of philanthropy at risk on the way?

Keep everything that makes these companies safe: Capital, exposure limits, independent boards and full listed-company disclosure. Then accept that disclosure as compliance, as the Act already allows (RBI Act, s. 45NC). And treat Tata Sons as deemed public.

Globally, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland settled this long ago. Novo Nordisk, Carlsberg, Bosch and Rolex are owned or controlled by foundations, and their governments protect the model rather than question it.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged an amicable settlement, calling Tata group “a very critical component to the Indian economy”. An amicable settlement surely cannot mean dismantling what the nation celebrates as the Tata model.