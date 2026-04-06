RBI policy expectations: Safeguarding growth amid a supply shock
With limited policy space amid a global supply shock, RBI is likely to hold rates, balancing inflation risks with the need to protect growth
Gaura Sengupta
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As the West Asia crisis enters its second month, the outlook for the global economy is turning increasingly grim. The IEA has termed it the worst oil shock in history, with comparisons to Covid-19 due to widespread supply-side disruptions across fuels, gas, chemicals, and even metals. The war has also sharply raised freight costs, pushing up the cost of imports globally. However, a key difference between the Covid-19 shock of 2020 and the West Asia crisis of 2026 lies in the availability of policy space to support growth.
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Topics : RBI Policy RBI West Asia lpg crisis