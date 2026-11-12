RBI's forex curbs have steadied the rupee and revived investor sentiment

Mr Miller has been characterised as an anti-immigration hawk. He is better characterised as an economic nationalist and a passionate advocate of Mr Trump’s “America First” programme. Absolutely central to that programme is the use of tariffs to advance America’s interests.

Mr Miller is not the principal exponent of tariffs in the Trump administration. Nevertheless, his elevation is important in that it signals that there will be no retreat from Mr Trump’s ideological agenda. That means, among other things, that the world cannot expect the slightest relief with respect to tariffs. India must brace itself for more tough negotiations on the long-pending India-US trade deal. There will be no respite with respect to H-1B visas either.

The seriously good news for India is not the blue wave but the turnaround on the home front of a sort that few had expected. The rupee has appreciated consequent to the forex measures the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced last month. In October, it looked as though the rupee would slide below 97 to the dollar in what looked like a free fall. Instead, the rupee has appreciated to above 94.

The RBI’s measures, which curbed the demand for dollars, are not the only reason for the appreciation of the rupee. Global factors have contributed. Investors are retreating from artificial-intelligence (AI) stocks. Yields on US Treasuries have eased. The price of crude oil has dropped to below $100 per barrel.

But the RBI’s measures are undoubtedly an important factor. By containing expectations about rupee depreciation, they appear to have revived foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs’) appetite for Indian stocks. Market pundits who claimed that India had fallen off the radar of foreign investors may well end up looking foolish.

The RBI’s position is that it is not out to defend any particular level of the rupee. Its measures in October were only about preventing “excessive” speculation. “Excessive” speculation is hard to define or determine. The RBI governor said that one-third of all foreign-exchange derivative trades were being cancelled or closed out on the same day they were initiated. He also pointed to one-sided bets against the rupee. It’s not clear why either should be regarded as “excessive”. Both transactions could merely reflect expectations that the rupee is likely to depreciate.

Speculation is unhealthy when it threatens to destabilise the system, say, when large bets are taken with little capital to support them, or when groups of participants are colluding to push the exchange rate in a particular direction. A sudden decline in the exchange rate is also unhealthy when it points to market dysfunction, for example, when small transactions result in large movements in the exchange rate.

There was no evidence of any of these, yet the RBI thought it necessary to intervene in the forex market. It did so for another compelling reason: Too steep a fall in the exchange rate in a short period can be self-reinforcing and result in overshooting.

When the rupee depreciates by a large percentage over a certain period, investors such as FIIs become jittery. They see that depreciation is eroding their dollar returns. They head for the exit, which causes the rupee to depreciate even further. By intervening to stabilise the rupee, the RBI can contain a perceived currency risk. That improves the prospects of FIIs entering the market instead of exiting, thereby causing the rupee to appreciate.

That is exactly what seems to have happened after the RBI announced its curbs on dollar demand in October. FII flows were hugely negative in April, May and June in the current financial year. They turned positive in July and August (apparently because of primary-market investment while selling in secondary markets continued). FII flows turned negative again in September and October.

The RBI announced its curbs on the demand for dollars on October 10. By October 16, the rupee had appreciated to 94.96 to the dollar from its level of 96.82 on October 8. At that point, FIIs turned net buyers and they remained net buyers for 14 sessions thereafter up to November 6. In the first six days of November, FII inflows into equities were greater than the outflows in each of the months of September and October.

When the RBI announced its measures, critics said the curbs could not be sustained for long. When the forex curbs are removed, the rupee will be under pressure if oil prices rise above $100. They are right but it’s also true that sentiment is a big factor in the markets. Intervention of the sort the RBI has undertaken helps turn around sentiment in many ways.

First, speculators betting against the rupee end up suffering losses when curbs on dollar demand cause the rupee to appreciate. Such losses impair their capacity to bet against the rupee once normalcy is restored. Second, the RBI has sent out a signal that one-way bets can be costly. Market participants will think twice before they bet against the rupee after the curbs are removed.

Third, market expectations of a steep depreciation in the rupee become less entrenched. This encourages FIIs to invest in Indian equities. FII inflows, in turn, contribute to further appreciation of the rupee. That is how the vicious spiral of rupee depreciation in the previous months now promises to turn virtuous.

When the RBI announced its forex measures in October, critics refused to buy its position that it was not defending any particular value of the rupee. They said the RBI was doing precisely that. The talk in the market and in the media was that an exchange rate of ₹97 to the dollar was a line in the sand for the RBI.