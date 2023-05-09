Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Virtue — sustainability, honesty, and enlightenment, or SHE — can coexist with enterprise, despite appearing as polar opposites. Virtue and enterprise can and should be reconciled. Here is an example of virtue being sustained over generations.
While Unilever has retained the basic philosophy of William Lever, albeit modified and modernised, that is not the case with other storied names that are often written about in business history. “Even when virtuous practices have been implemented, they have had relatively short half-lives in most corporations…most executives believe that their shareholders opposed such practices,” concluded James O’Toole in his book The Enlightened Capitalists, though his observations primarily focused on Anglo-American companies.
I have been interested in Unilever as an example, partly because I have long experience of working in that firm, and partly because it demonstrates
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or