close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SHE can coexist with enterprise

Unilever has successfully demonstrated how virtue can be sustained over generations in enterprise. Can the same be said about venerable Indian companies?

R Gopalakrishnan
SHE can coexist with enterprise
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Virtue — sustainability, honesty, and enlightenment, or SHE — can coexist with enterprise, despite appearing as polar opposites. Virtue and enterprise can and should be reconciled. Here is an example of virtue being sustained over generations.
While Unilever has retained the basic philosophy of William Lever, albeit modified and modernised, that is not the case with other storied names that are often written about in business history. “Even when virtuous practices have been implemented, they have had relatively short half-lives in most corporations…most executives believe that their shareholders opposed such practices,” concluded James O’Toole in his book The Enlightened Capitalists, though his observations primarily focused on Anglo-American companies.
I have been interested in Unilever as an example, partly because I have long experience of working in that firm, and partly because it demonstrates
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report

Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position

Is SHE enterprise an oxymoron?

Tono-Bungay enterprise

The idea of a board coach

Timely response in governance

The power of 'obliquity'

Freebies in a prosperous state

India-Canada trade and economic relationship set to soar

Roads, traffic and GDP

The tap still left open

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Topics : BS Opinion Unilever

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

SHE can coexist with enterprise

SHE can coexist with enterprise
5 min read
Premium

Long-festering problem

Manipur violence
3 min read
Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
Premium

Freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
6 min read

India-Canada trade and economic relationship set to soar

Image
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
6 min read

India-Canada trade and economic relationship set to soar

Image
5 min read
Premium

SHE can coexist with enterprise

SHE can coexist with enterprise
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon