Bihar Board 12th result 2026 date: Know when BSEB 12th result will be out?

Bihar Board 12th result 2026 date: The Bihar School Examination Board ( The Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) is set to declare the Class 12 results for 2026 shortly, with the announcement likely between March 20 and March 25. The results will be formally released during a press conference by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, along with the state education minister.

The Bihar board's official website will have the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 link activated. Students can use their roll number and roll code to view their 12th Bihar Board Result 2026. The dates of the BSEB Class 12 exams were February 2–13, 2026.

BSEB 12th Result 2026 update?

The State Education Board has started verifying class 12 toppers, according to the board's sources and other reports. The board will declare the official date and time of the BSEB 12th Result 2026 as soon as it is completed.

How to check and download the Bihar Board class 12 marksheet 2026?

· Go to the board's website at interbiharboard.com or interresult2026.com.

· On the homepage, search and click on the 'Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2026 link’.

· Fill in your Roll Number & Roll Code and submit.

· The Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2026 scorecard will display on the screen.

· In the end, the students should download the BSEB Class 12 result 2026 mark sheet for later reference.

How to check the BSEB Class 12 result 2026 via SMS?

· Type BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER and send it to 56263.

· 12th Result 2026, Bihar Board will be sent to the same number.

Details mentioned on the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 marksheets

· Student’s name

· Roll number

· Mother’s & Father’s name

· Name of exam

· Subjects

· Grade

· Marks scored

· Minimum marks required

· Total Marks

· Percentage

· Qualifying status.

What to do next after the BSEB class 12th results?

Your school will issue the original marksheet, provisional passing certificate, and School Leaving Certificate (SLC) one to two months after the online announcement (about May 2026) of the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026.

You can request scrutiny (re-checking) if you are unhappy with your marks. The application window, which costs about ₹120 per subject, typically opens 1-2 days after the results. In order to save their academic year, students who fail one or two subjects may apply for compartmental exams. Usually, the schedule for these is revealed soon after the primary results.

After successfully passing class 12, you can take state police exams, Railway (RRB) Group D, SSC CHSL, and other entry-level government jobs with a Class 12 certificate. You can start applying to universities across India for BA, B.Sc., B.Com., or professional courses like BBA and BCA. You can also prepare for and take national-level entrance exams.