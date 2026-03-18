PVR Inox gains ahead of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release; analysts upbeat

Shares of PVR Inox Ltd. rose over 2.5 per cent on Wednesday, a day ahead of Dhurandhar's sequel release amid expectations the movie could become the country's biggest box-office grosser.

The company's stock rose as much as 2.54 per cent during the day to ₹1,028.8 per share, a day after it rose 4 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹1,021 apiece, compared to a 0.98 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:46 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. PVR Inox has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,016.40 crore.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ may outpace prequel: PL Capital

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is expected to surpass the box office performance of its predecessor, according to PL Capital, as the film gears up for release on Thursday. Jinesh Joshi, research analyst at PL Capital said the original Dhurandhar had generated around ₹840 crore in India, and the sequel could exceed that on the back of several favourable factors.

These include strong goodwill built by the prequel, a solo release window following the postponement of 'Toxic', and a wider multilingual release across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film's release also coincides with festive periods such as Eid and Gudi Padwa, which typically support higher footfalls.

PL Capital also expects stronger ticket pricing compared to the original, along with the possibility of extended screening hours, including post-midnight shows, to drive collections.

Assuming a base-case box office collection of around ₹1,000 crore, with nearly 75 per cent of revenues accruing within the first two weeks, the brokerage expects overall industry box office collections for the quarter to be in line with the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to open with a net domestic collection of ₹100 crore on first day and its likely lifetime collection could be between ₹1,100-1,300 crore, Bloomberg reported, quoting analysts at Elara Capital.

This is likely to benefit multiplex operators such as PNR Inox in Q4FY26, with PL Capital maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock and a target price of ₹1,274 per share.