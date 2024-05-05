Small is beautiful, but not always

All small finance banks are running two banks within one – an SFB for assets and a universal bank for liabilities



Published in 1973, EF Schumacher's bestseller, Small is Beautiful, challenges what were then the prevailing economic assumptions and offers an alternative perspective on sustainable development, social justice, and human well-being.

The German Rhodes scholar, who taught at Oxford University and was chief economist of Britain's National Coal Board, drew from his wide experience to offer a thorough argument in favour of small-scale, human-centred, beautiful work as a superior alternative to the mainstream ethos of “bigger is