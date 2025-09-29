The case for RBI rate cuts: Space, need, and timing considerations

As the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meets, we believe there is a case for resuming rate cuts, based on space, need, and timing considerations.

Space for easing

The inflation backdrop provides ample room. Core inflation has edged up, but mainly driven by gold prices. Underlying inflation measures such as the trimmed mean and super core are closer to 3 per cent. Even the year-ahead inflation projections showing an uptick above 4 per cent, largely reflect an unfavourable base rath­er than emerging price pre­ssures. The upcoming GST rati­onalisation should