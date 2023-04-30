close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The fastest evolution in technology history

The pace of development of ChatGPT is breathtaking. What is incredible is the rapid strides that it is making with every new version and variant. Users can ask it to assess and analyse complex matter

Pranjal Sharma
Artificial intelligence
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In just over 60 days of its launch ChatGPT was able to get more than 100 million monthly active users. TikTok took about nine months to cross the 100-million-user mark, while Spotify took more than four years. 
Several versions of ChatGPT have evolved since November 2022, and new variants are popping up at unprecedented speed. They seem to be evolving faster than our ability to keep track. Users are scrambling to understand and this generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool. This is like learning to drive a F1 car while it is already in motion.
Even in an era of fast-evolving technology, the pace of development of ChatGPT is breathtaking. The incredible aspect is the rapid strides that ChatGPT is making with every new version and variant. Users can ask it to assess and analyse complex matters. The AI tool uses human-like reasoning to give answers. For example, it can study a court order and answer questions. It can read an insurance pol
Or

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: Centre bets big on Artificial Intelligence, IoT

Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO

Qualcomm's venture capital arm planning to pick up stakes in EV startups

Telecos divided over benefits of artificial intelligence, big data tech

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

India has begun to create its own tech

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

Regulation tech for financial risk planning

Technology enhances responsible mining

Technology is making trade more trendy

A week in a PSU banker's life

Health care financing in line with government's intentions: NHA data

Two-sided triangle

A day in the life of a political negotiator

Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The fastest evolution in technology history

Artificial intelligence
3 min read
Premium

A week in a PSU banker's life

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
7 min read

Health care financing in line with government's intentions: NHA data

Atul Kotwal
6 min read
Premium

Two-sided triangle

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, at Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
7 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Not much of a dividend, a political negotiator & more

india population, population, delhi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

A week in a PSU banker's life

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
7 min read
Premium

The fastest evolution in technology history

Artificial intelligence
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon