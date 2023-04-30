The fastest evolution in technology history

Even in an era of fast-evolving technology, the pace of development of ChatGPT is breathtaking. The incredible aspect is the rapid strides that ChatGPT is making with every new version and variant. Users can ask it to assess and analyse complex matters. The AI tool uses human-like reasoning to give answers. For example, it can study a court order and answer questions. It can read an insurance pol

Several versions of ChatGPT have evolved since November 2022, and new variants are popping up at unprecedented speed. They seem to be evolving faster than our ability to keep track. Users are scrambling to understand and this generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool. This is like learning to drive a F1 car while it is already in motion.