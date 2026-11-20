Kerkar died on September 16, 1977, 11 days after Voyager 1 left Earth. Her voice, though, kept going, carrying a morning raga into a darkness where there are no mornings.

On November 18, Voyager 1 was one light-day from Earth, about 25.9 billion kilometres. A radio signal, travelling at the speed of light, needs 24 hours to cross it. In other words, every conversation with our farthest emissary now has a two-day pause in the middle.

Voyager 1 launched on September 5, 1977, and has gone farther than anything humans have made. It passed Jupiter and Saturn, then slipped into interstellar space in 2012, moving at about 17 kilometres per second. Voyager 2, launched on August 20, 1977, gave humanity its only close-up views of Uranus and Neptune. It entered interstellar space in 2018. Its one-light-day milestone is expected in November 2035.

Both are beyond the heliosphere, the Sun’s vast magnetic bubble of charged particles.

Each carries the same Golden Record, a 12-inch gold-plated copper disc meant for whatever intelligence might one day find it. It is Earth in a time capsule: 115 images, greetings in 55 languages (several of them Indian), and some 90 minutes of music. There are birds calling, surf breaking, thunder, a heartbeat, a baby crying, a kiss, and even the recorded brain waves of Ann Druyan, who co-wrote the 1980 PBS documentary series Cosmos hosted by Carl Sagan, the legendary American astronomer who led the team that put the record together and whom she later married. Her brain waves were captured while she meditated on love and Earth. Alongside Bach, Beethoven and folk music from different parts of the world sits Kerkar’s voice from India.

Sagan’s team faced a harder problem than gathering sounds: How to teach a stranger who had never met human technology to play them. Their answer, etched into the aluminium cover, was an instruction manual written in physics. A diagram of the hydrogen atom’s spin-flip transition supplies a universal unit of time, so a clever finder can decode the playback speed: One rotation every 3.6 seconds. Other diagrams show how to rebuild the pictures, starting with a plain circle. A map places the Sun among 14 pulsars, a cosmic address that allows even for their slowing. A speck of uranium-238 serves as a clock; its half-life could reveal the record’s age.

It is an ingenious attempt to speak across language, culture and time. Would anyone understand? The finder might have no phonograph, or hear in ways we cannot imagine. The record is an invitation, not a message with a guaranteed reader.

The Voyagers are running out of time. Their plutonium-238 generators lose about four watts a year, and engineers have spent years switching off instruments and heaters to make what remains last. Voyager 1 still runs a magnetometer and a plasma-wave detector; Voyager 2 adds a cosmic-ray detector.

This year, engineers found another way to extend their lives. The “Big Bang” operation switched off three relatively power-hungry devices for lower-power alternatives, while keeping the craft warm. Completed on Voyager 2 in July and Voyager 1 in September, it extended the remaining instruments’ lives into the early 2030s.

Still, power will eventually drop too low, or something will fail first: A clogged thruster line, a memory glitch, an antenna slowly losing its aim at a Sun-sized dot. Yet, the spacecraft will keep moving, unpowered and unobserved.

In three centuries, Voyager 1 will reach the Oort Cloud’s inner edge, then take 30,000 years to cross its shell of icy objects. In around 40,000 years, it will pass within 1.6 light-years of Gliese 445, also catalogued as AC+79 3888, in Camelopardalis, a large constellation of the Northern Sky representing a giraffe. Voyager 2 will pass similarly close to Ross 248.

Pioneers 10 and 11 — the first two spacecraft to escape the solar system into interstellar space – are, meanwhile, silent. New Horizons, though, is alive and travelling through the Kuiper Belt.

Other journeys are imagined. Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory has designed an Interstellar Probe concept several times faster than Voyager. China has explored similar proposals. Breakthrough Starshot, founded by Yuri Milner, Stephen Hawking, and Mark Zuckerberg, dreams of laser-driven sails racing towards Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to our solar system.

For now, the Voyagers are humanity’s only active emissaries beyond the heliosphere.

One day, the Voyagers will be dead, and the people who built them will be gone. The records, which need no electricity, may outlast us all. Sagan called them bottles thrown into the cosmic ocean. The odds anyone will play one are tiny.

But if someone does, they will find a portrait of humankind, a snapshot of who we hoped to be in 1977: A species capable of making a mother’s lullaby, a Bach fugue, and a Bhairavi alap. Long after the signal fades, the music will carry on. Somewhere in that quiet, an old Hindi voice will ask: Where are you going? Will it find an answer?