India's food safety regulator has changed approach, set global standards

In less than a decade, India’s food and agriculture sector has blossomed in a way that can be termed nothing less than a boom. From agricultural and dairy production to the food processing industry, the numbers reveal the growth story.

The country’s total food grain production is estimated at a record 329.687 million tonne for 2022-23 – higher by 30.869 million tonne than the previous five years’ (2017-18 to 2021-22) average production of food grains. During 2021-22, India produced 107.24 million tonne of fruits and 204.84 million tonne of vegetables. India is ranked first in milk production, contributing 24.64 per cent of global production. From 146.31 million tonne during 2014-15 to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23, milk production is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.85 per cent.

The gross value added of the food processing sector has increased from Rs 1.34 trillion in 2014-15 to Rs 2.08 trillion in 2021-22, with the industry attracting $6.185 billion foreign direct investment equity inflow in April 2014-March 2023. The share of processed foods in agriculture exports has increased from 13.7 per cent in 2014-15 to 25.6 per cent in 2022-23. Food processing is one of the largest providers of employment in the organised manufacturing sector with 12.22 per cent employment in the total registered/organised sector.

In this dynamic food and agricultural ecosystem, one can’t overstate the importance of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in putting in place robust regulatory frameworks that not only safeguards consumer health but also fosters growth and innovation in the food industry. FSSAI’s focus on ensuring food safety through regulations and standards and rigorous enforcement mechanisms have instilled confidence among consumers.

The FSSAI’s efforts to strengthen the food testing infrastructure by increasing the number of primary testing labs and referral labs (from 12 in 2014 to 22 in 2023) underscore its commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of food products. It does special enforcement drives and surveillance campaigns to address issues like adulteration.

The number of scientific panels in FSSAI have grown from 9 in 2013 to 21, covering an entire spectrum of standards for food items with categories ranging from cereals, milk and milk products, fruits, vegetables and spices, oils and fats, water, fish and fisheries, meat and meat products, sweets, genetically modified organisms and food, food additives etc. The authority has empanelled more than 200 scientific experts from different scientific organisations and institutes working in the area of food safety and nutrition.

FSSAI has developed over 700 standards which are reviewed taking into account the latest developments in food science, consumption pattern, new products and additives, advancement in processing technology and analytical methods.

In the last decade, the country’s apex food regulator has brought a paradigm shift in its approach, way of working and regulatory delivery, thereby addressing both performance as well as perception among key stakeholders. It has made a perceptible shift in its role from an “enforcer” to an “enabler”, building a positive, collaborative and inclusive environment that is conducive to unlock the true potential of the food sector by facilitating ease of doing business.

FSSAI’s digital platforms Indian Food Laboratory Network (INFoLNET), Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) and Food Import Clearance System (FICS) have improved the food business ecosystem by streamlining regulations and simplifying the licensing process, along with capacity building and stakeholder engagement.

With the growing needs and demands of the stakeholders, FSSAI has made efforts to enhance user experience by measures such as digital payment gateways for making license/registration fee, submission of documents and further dispatch of QR-embedded licence/registration copy directly to the registered email. Since 2023, food businesses have been allowed to instantly renew their license without requiring any intervention or approval from the authorities. Further, food manufacturers can now also modify their licenses instantly, in case of the addition of non-high-risk food products in their licenses.

The result of these efforts can be measured through the leap in terms of active licensed food businesses in the country from 5.7 lakh in FY15 to 1.01 million in FY23, apart from an increase in number of active registered food businesses (vendors) from 2.38 million to 4.27 million in the same period.

These initiatives have had a significant impact on the ease of doing business, resulting in an increase in entrepreneurship and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. During the International Year of Millets 2023, FSSAI continuously worked on promoting millets and their inclusion in the regular diet. Awareness created by this initiative has led to a visible increase in demand for millets-based food products that not only will help in improving the overall health of citizens but is also increasing the income of small farmers and ensuring the country's nutritional security.

Further, FSSAI has developed group standards on 15 types of millets, which specify eight quality parameters. The Codex Alimentarious Commission (CAC), an international food safety and quality standard-setting body created by WHO and FAO of the United Nations with 188 member countries, praised India’s Standards on Millets and accepted its proposal for the development of global standards for millets during its 46th session held in Rome, Italy, in November 2023. This act as an important foundation for the development of global standards.

FSSAI has also been actively involved in issuing a series of notifications covering a wide range of areas such as Ayurveda Aahar, Jaivik Bharat (organic food products) and Vegan Food, which demonstrate its commitment to adapting to evolving consumer preferences. FSSAI has also launched the logo +F for Fortified Foods, apart from creating awareness that has resulted in the industry voluntarily taking up fortification of foods like wheat and milk.

By focusing on promoting food safety awareness and education through the Eat Right India movement and collaborations with industry stakeholders, FSSAI has empowered businesses to adhere to best practices in food production, handling, storage and distribution.

Safety is a shared responsibility and as stakeholders in India's food ecosystem, it is also incumbent upon the industry to adopt exemplary practices and continue supporting and collaborating with FSSAI in its mission to ensure a safe, nutritious and sustainable food supply for generations to come.





The writer is Managing Director & CEO, Tata Consumer Products