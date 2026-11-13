US midterm upset leaves India facing a tougher regional recalibration

To his list may be added the reverse swing of support away from the Republican Party among Latino voters and other minorities. There were local factors in several states, in particular the opposition to the building of energy- and water-guzzling data centres, which are required to sustain the headlong rush to develop frontier artificial-intelligence (AI) models. Democratic candidates, particularly from its left-leaning Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) wing, were able to tap into the revulsion against the super-rich, the rising inequality of wealth and income, and anger over the pervasive and blatant nepotism and corruption among Mr Trump’s family members and privileged associates. These added up to a perfect storm. Is this a historic turning point in US politics? One should be cautious in making such judgements. One recalls that when Barack Obama was elected the first black President of the US in 2008, there were similar comments — that the US had entered a post-racial era. And yet the backlash soon came with the election of Mr Trump and the open avowal of white supremacist sentiments.

To go back to Mr Vance’s post-mortem, what is striking is the negativity towards Israel, which is now shared by both the right and left peripheries of the political spectrum in the US. Israel may be the biggest loser in this election though its value as an American proxy in the region may remain largely unaffected. American support may, henceforth, be selective, not automatic as it has been so far.

Do Mr Vance’s remarks presage a drawing down and termination of the Iran war? Mr Trump remains unpredictable. He may escalate the war or he could exit after declaring victory. The appointment of a hardliner like Stephen Miller to the key position of White House chief of staff does not augur well. What may bring restraint are prospects of rising prices of oil and gas in case hostilities break out. The US’s Gulf allies, who would be the biggest losers in any resumption of war, are also working hard to broker a US-Iran agreement to end the war. They are working on a parallel track with Iran to discuss regional security architecture with Iran as a key component. But Iran wants the US presence in the region to be removed as a price for such an agreement. How this story plays out should be watched carefully in India, which has major stakes in the region in terms of energy security, the safety and welfare of the nine million-strong Indian diaspora spread across the region, and, most importantly, the security of its entire western maritime flank. A reconfiguration of security equations, with the possibility of the US retrenching its overwhelming military deployments in the region, may create space for a larger Chinese presence and/or a larger role of the Makkah Pact countries — Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan — back-stopped by the US. India had bet on Israel as its key partner in the region. This may need a rethink in view of Israel’s diminished profile in US calculations and its badly damaged reputation in Europe, thanks to its genocidal assaults on Palestinian people. A change of government in Tel Aviv is unlikely to see a material change in this situation.

Despite all the prevailing uncertainty it is clear that Iran has emerged as the most powerful actor in the region. This has been already acknowledged by the Gulf states. To the extent that the Makkah Pact is a virtual alliance against Iran, India has the opportunity to move quickly to establish a strong partnership with Iran as a countervailing move. Given the negative sentiments in Iran against India, thanks to an ill-advised silence over the unprovoked US-Israel attack on Iran, which wiped out its leadership, repairing the relationship will need deft diplomacy, but should be a priority.

One should not expect the blue wave to reverse some of Mr Trump’s hostile measures against India on immigration and on trade. The Democrats are unlikely to ease the limits placed on the entry of Indian professionals into the US. They are equally unlikely to ease up on Mr Trump’s protectionist policies. With the DSA wing in the party gaining greater influence, there may be greater Congressional scrutiny of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s domestic policies on the status of minorities, the limits on political dissent, and alleged human rights violations. The Trump administration has displayed virtually no interest in these matters.

Since a US President enjoys immense executive powers, American foreign policy may not witness any significant change as a result of the elections. However, the election results mean that Mr Trump will play with a weaker hand in his dealings with China and Russia. Some commentators in the US say that the bigger winner of the midterm elections is China. The next meeting between Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place on November 17 and 18 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which will be playing host to the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference. There are reports that there may be a trilateral summit among Mr Trump, Mr Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. With Mr Xi and Mr Putin on one side, the odds would be stacked against Mr Trump, though he may think that he has the upper hand. The Chinese are playing a game of attrition, chipping away at US security commitment to the defence of Taiwan and eroding US Indo-Pacific strategy to deter China. Mr Putin will seek to gain advantage by playing on divisions between the US and its European allies. In the two years remaining there is a great deal of damage that Mr Trump can inflict on his Western and Asian allies and partners, which a Democratic President, if elected in 2028, will find difficult to reverse. The blue wave may not bring much to cheer about as far as India is concerned.