A stunning turnaround
Lula da Silva has multiple challenges
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The re-election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as President of Brazil has come as a shock to both markets and his domestic Opposition. His challenger, Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of the controversial former President, Jair Bolsonaro, had taken a handy lead in the first round of the presidential elections. This led, perhaps, to a certain degree of overconfidence among the right-wing challengers. In the end, thanks to an enormous effort to increase the turnout, the incumbent President pulled through a second-round victory, which didn’t appear close. This has never happened in Brazil’s history. For Mr Lula, who turned 81 on Tuesday, this election will no doubt be his last. But it will cement his reputation as South America’s most influential democratic left-wing politician of the past century. His story, from his beginning as a metal-worker, to his time in the trade unions, to victories in presidential elections, will inspire left-wingers across the continent, especially because much of the rest of it is dominated by the right.