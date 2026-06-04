A year of tariffs: Donald Trump's trade policy impoverishes US workers
New evidence from economists at Morgan Stanley sheds light on how US firms that are exposed to tariffs are changing their behaviour
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Writing for a publication associated with the International Monetary Fund, United States (US) Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has argued that the economics profession needs to re-examine its disdain for tariffs as a tool of trade policy. This comes in the context, of course, of US President Donald Trump’s extensive use of tariffs as a mechanism to address America’s persistent trade deficits with most of its large trading partners. Mr Greer says that the US “is using tariffs and agreements on reciprocal trade to encourage inbound productive investment, increase incentives for domestic production, and open markets for US exports”, and that Mr Trump’s trade policy “is taking bold action to lay the foundation for an international economic system grounded in balance, reciprocity, fairness, and resilience”. Few around the world will take this assessment of Mr Trump’s actions and motives from a member of his Cabinet at face value. It is, nevertheless, worth engaging with the facts regarding how these tariffs are playing out in the real world, now that they have been stated policy in the US — albeit restricted, reversed and limited to varying degrees by the courts — for a year.