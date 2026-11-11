Airtel's restored entry tariff highlights telcos' revenue-growth dilemma

Striking a balance between subscriber numbers and Arpu, a key metric indicating a service provider’s health, has been a tough call for the industry known for its low tariffs. With its launch in 2016, Airtel’s rival Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom market. Since then, steps to rationalise tariffs have been few, keeping Arpu stuck below ₹200 a month for years. While telcos have in the past dismissed the relevance of subscriber numbers and the pecking order in terms of volume, the latest example goes against that notion. The message sent out by Airtel is that subscribers cannot be sacrificed at any cost, even as it remains emphatic about other levers of growth such as tariff plan upgrades, post-paid service, top-ups and international roaming to meet the goal of a substantially higher Arpu.

The leadership at Airtel, which has maintained the importance of a higher Arpu for the telecom industry to make a mark globally, saw the company’s monthly Arpu at ₹271 during the second quarter of 2026-27, as against ₹218.8 of Reliance Jio, the biggest telco in terms of consumer numbers. Earlier this year, Mr Mittal set an ambitious target of raising the industry’s Arpu to ₹350, without stating a timeline. To achieve that goal, however, telcos will have to explore the way forward on tariff rationalisation. Reliance Jio, which was listed on the stock exchanges last month, is expected to move towards a higher Arpu over the next few months. Reliance Jio Managing Director Akash Ambani said recently that the company had the option of increasing mobile tariffs but would drive revenue growth through more services rather than higher data prices. Vodafone Idea, the third private telco of the country, has been in talks with banks for debt financing. Any industry initiative towards tariff rationalisation will help Vodafone Idea, in which the government holds a stake of over 49 per cent, to reduce its losses and liabilities.