Apple at 50: How a closed ecosystem built a $3.7 trillion open empire

Apple has since seen its share of triumphs and disasters, far more of the former than the latter. Mr Wozniak decided to take the back seat fairly early in the game, going off to complete his college degree, while Jobs was removed by the board and then reinstated for complicated reasons. Through all the cycles that have driven global markets for consumer electronics and information technology since 1976, Apple has remained a leading innovator. It has conceptualised and created the smartphone — the iPhone is now into its 17th iteration. But long before that, it created the designer’s dream computers and laptops, focusing on graphics and smooth operating systems. It drove and continues to drive trends in digital movie-making and editing.

Apple also reimagined personalised digital music mixes with the iPod. It launched the iPad, combining the convenience of the smartphone with some of the power of a laptop. And it has managed to remain the “premium brand” through all its product iterations even as every innovation was commoditised by other electronic brands. Apple has retained certain design principles. It offers integrated solutions. It designs and sources every hardware component on a bespoke basis to slot it perfectly into its specifications. It knits all the hardware tightly together with its proprietary iOS operating system. Every component of every Apple device speaks the same language, and every Apple device integrates seamlessly with every other Apple device, with the user’s data backed up on the iCloud.