Apple at 50: How a closed ecosystem built a $3.7 trillion open empire
From a garage startup to a $3.7 trillion giant, Apple's 50-year journey blends innovation, design, and a tightly integrated ecosystem that reshaped global technology
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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Fifty years ago, two young geeks, both named Steve, along with Ronald Wayne, who quickly left, started with an idea: Building and marketing a personal computer. Steve Jobs sold his car and Steve Wozniak his scientific calculator to raise funds for their venture, which was incorporated as Apple Computer Company. The Apple 1 was designed and hand-assembled by Mr Wozniak in a proverbial garage in Cupertino, California, while Jobs marketed the pioneering devices. The timing was perfect. Millions of consumers were waiting for just such a device, even if they didn’t know it. Apple saw a dream run, in which its revenue doubled every four months for an incredible period of five years. When the company went public in 1980, it hit a market value of $1.8 billion on the first day. It is worth over $3.7 trillion now.