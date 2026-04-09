Bangladesh foreign minister's India visit enables a reset in relations
There is a practical agenda for cooperation on which both sides must act. Connectivity infrastructure, trade facilitation, and energy policy are all areas that can be effectively depoliticised
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, along with the new Prime Minister’s advisor on foreign affairs, Humayun Kabir, visited New Delhi in what will hopefully reset relations between the new government in Dhaka, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and its Indian counterpart. This is not Mr Rahman’s first visit abroad as foreign minister. Last month, he went to Saudi Arabia for meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. There he held multiple bilateral meetings, including with Pakistan. Reports also indicate that his meeting in India included a demand from Bangladesh for the extradition of its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India.