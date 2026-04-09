Bangladesh foreign minister's India visit enables a reset in relations

Nevertheless, New Delhi must persevere in rebuilding this important relationship. It has already made mistakes in the past; it should have begun rebuilding ties with the BNP well before it was forced to by events and the elections in Bangladesh. It is not aided in this process by the contentious atmosphere surrounding the campaigning for the Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal, where supposed “infiltration” is a major political issue. There have also been various street protests as well as fundamentalist activities in Bangladesh, targeting supposed “pro-Indian” interests and work, including newspapers. This difficult political atmosphere is something that diplomacy cannot ignore but instead must strive to surmount.

There is a practical agenda for cooperation on which both sides must act. Connectivity infrastructure, trade facilitation, and energy policy are all areas that can be effectively depoliticised. And those promise solutions on which both sides can claim victory. Such tangible deliverables might create goodwill and not require either government to confront the harder political questions immediately. While it cannot be denied that Beijing’s increasing strategic footprint in Bangladesh is naturally a matter of concern for India, and it will add urgency to this engagement, India should certainly avoid the temptation of treating Bangladesh as a pawn in its strategic competition with China. Nor for that matter should Bangladesh be assumed as being in thrall to Pakistan even if it is making a point of improving ties with that nation. Instead, it should focus its attention on maintaining sustained, high-level engagement, which would signal that India takes Bangladesh seriously as a neighbour with its own legitimate interests and political evolution.