Bombay House Blues: Chandrasekaran's exit must spur an introspection

Noel Tata has been Tata Trusts chairman since the death of his half-brother Ratan Tata in October 2024. It has been in the midst of internal discord since — with two issues dominating the rift, apart from other things. One is related to the listing of Tata Sons, a matter pending with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Another was about Mr Chandrasekaran, 63, getting a third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

On the first issue, the RBI recently put Tata Sons on the list of the upper-layer (UL) non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), but added that its application of 2024 regarding de-registration as a core investment company was still being examined. This has kept the listing mandate hanging for Tata Sons. For context, the RBI had in 2022 mandated listing upper-layer NBFCs on the stock markets within three years. It is unclear why the RBI has not been able to decide on these issues to date. Listing Tata Sons is expected to limit the control exercised by Tata Trusts on the holding firm of the estimated $400 billion group. The veto power bestowed on nominee directors from Tata Trusts in appointments, dismissals, investment and other strategic matters is expected to be diluted once the Articles of Association (AoA) is amended to facilitate the listing of Tata Sons. Currently, there are two nominee directors — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — from Tata Trusts on the six-member Tata Sons board.