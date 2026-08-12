Bombay House Blues: Chandrasekaran's exit must spur an introspection
Listing Tata Sons is expected to limit the control exercised by Tata Trusts on the holding firm of the estimated $400 billion group
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The exit of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, after months of turbulence with principal shareholder Tata Trusts, has sent a signal for corrective steps in the group’s contested organisational structure. The recent aberrations, as a result of the conflict within Tata Trusts, a philanthropic organisation, as well as between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, are replete with signs of a family-owned business. This is sharply in contrast to the group’s reputation of having a large number of professionally-run companies and nurturing management talent. A decade after Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously removed as Tata Sons chairman, the latest development reinforces the need for more transparency and order in the salt-to-software conglomerate’s holding firm. One way is to list it on the stock exchanges, which will make it more accountable. Tata Trusts, in its current form, is not adequately equipped to be a decision-maker for such a large conglomerate.