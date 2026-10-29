Building empowered cities

Political leadership is equally constrained. Mayors often lack executive and financial powers, while municipal commissioners exercise substantial administrative authority and may be transferred frequently. Besides, as a Comptroller and Auditor General study published in 2024 has found, municipal elections were delayed in more than 61 per cent of ULBs across 17 audited states. Short mayoral tenures and delayed elections weaken continuity, making long-term planning difficult. This is a serious drawback and must be addressed. India has increased investment in urban infrastructure in recent years. The budgetary outlay for the urban sector has grown substantially over the years. The ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund, announced in the 2025-26 Union Budget, and allocations of ₹5,000 crore each for seven city-economic regions over five years seek to strengthen cities as growth hubs. However, infrastructure spending alone cannot deliver better outcomes without capable local institutions. Municipalities need trained personnel, effective coordination among service agencies, and greater authority to respond to local needs.