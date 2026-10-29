Building empowered cities
Strong local governments are essential for sustained growth
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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India’s ability to sustain rapid economic growth will increasingly depend on how well its cities are governed. With the urban population projected to rise from around 500 million currently to 850 million by 2050, the pressure on housing, transport and basic services will intensify. In this context, NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba recently argued for a fundamental change in how cities were planned, governed and financed. His observation that cities cannot be governed from state capitals underlines a fundamental weakness in India’s urban governance framework — the lack of autonomy for urban local bodies (ULBs). A recent NITI Aayog report titled “Moving Towards Effective City Government” highlighted weak devolution, fragmented responsibilities, and inadequate municipal finances. The 74th constitutional amendment, which intended to strengthen local self-government, remains incomplete. Although the Constitution lists 18 functions for possible devolution, responsibilities such as urban planning, water supply, transport and sanitation are often divided among municipal corporations, state departments, and specialised agencies.