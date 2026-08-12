Burden on businesses: Regulatory fragmentation increases cost of compliance

A parliamentary standing committee on commerce recently flagged the persistent compliance burden faced by businesses despite substantial deregulation efforts. In its report presented to Parliament, the committee noted that more than 47,000 compliances had been reduced, simplified, digitised or decriminalised under the government’s “Reducing Compliance Burden initiative”. Nevertheless, the scale of the remaining burden is striking. Stakeholders told the committee that a typical firm navigated 1,536 Acts, 69,233 separate compliance requirements, and 6,618 statutory filings across the three tiers of government. Clearly, the next phase of reforms in ease of doing business should not be judged by the number of provisions removed. While the number of provisions removed is a useful measure of government effort, it does not necessarily indicate the continuing burden faced by firms. What matters is whether a business can obtain an approval without approaching multiple departments, submit information only once, and receive a decision within a predictable timeframe. On these measures, the reform agenda remains incomplete.