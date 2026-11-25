The proposals build on a series of regulatory steps taken this year. In February, the RBI had said it would issue a discussion paper exploring calibrated safeguards in digital payments, such as lagged credits and additional authentication for specific classes of users like senior citizens. These ideas were set out in its April discussion paper. In June, amendments to the customer-liability framework for fraudulent electronic-banking transactions expanded protections, strengthened complaint resolution, and provided compensation for small-value frauds. The latest draft directions take this agenda further by giving customers greater control over how and to what extent digital-payment channels can be used.

The rapid adoption of digital payments has made financial transactions more seamless, but has also increased the risks of fraud. Digital arrests alone reportedly generated over 21,900 complaints, involving more than ₹647 crore, between January and August this year. Phishing, impersonation and coercion can manipulate customers into authorising transactions themselves, while money routed through mule accounts can disappear before complaints are processed. Customer controls alone cannot address all these vulnerabilities. Banks must invest in real-time detection of unusual transaction patterns, suspicious-account monitoring, rapid fund-freezing protocols, and effective coordination across banks, payment intermediaries, and law-enforcement agencies. The Supreme Court, while recently hearing a digital-arrest matter, pushed for banks to identify transactions inconsistent with customers’ past behaviour, temporarily suspend suspicious transfers, and compensate victims where failures in due diligence contribute to losses. This rightly shifts scrutiny towards banks rather than treating every fraud as customer negligence.