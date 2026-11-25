The proposals build on a series of regulatory steps taken this year. In February, the RBI had said it would issue a discussion paper exploring calibrated safeguards in digital payments, such as lagged credits and additional authentication for specific classes of users like senior citizens. These ideas were set out in its April discussion paper. In June, amendments to the customer-liability framework for fraudulent electronic-banking transactions expanded protections, strengthened complaint resolution, and provided compensation for small-value frauds. The latest draft directions take this agenda further by giving customers greater control over how and to what extent digital-payment channels can be used.
The rapid adoption of digital payments has made financial transactions more seamless, but has also increased the risks of fraud. Digital arrests alone reportedly generated over 21,900 complaints, involving more than ₹647 crore, between January and August this year. Phishing, impersonation and coercion can manipulate customers into authorising transactions themselves, while money routed through mule accounts can disappear before complaints are processed. Customer controls alone cannot address all these vulnerabilities. Banks must invest in real-time detection of unusual transaction patterns, suspicious-account monitoring, rapid fund-freezing protocols, and effective coordination across banks, payment intermediaries, and law-enforcement agencies. The Supreme Court, while recently hearing a digital-arrest matter, pushed for banks to identify transactions inconsistent with customers’ past behaviour, temporarily suspend suspicious transfers, and compensate victims where failures in due diligence contribute to losses. This rightly shifts scrutiny towards banks rather than treating every fraud as customer negligence.
The RBI’s proposed expansion of the definition of “bank negligence” is, therefore, significant. It covers failures to implement authentication safeguards, issue mandatory transaction alerts, respond promptly to complaints, block channels after repeated failed authentication attempts, and implement customer-selected controls. System failures, security breaches, and employee or third-party collusion that facilitate fraud would also fall within the definition. Victims should not bear the financial consequences of institutional lapses. Grievance redress must be faster and more transparent, with clear timelines for investigating fraud, recovering funds, and deciding compensation. Banks must also ensure that the proposed safeguards can be activated quickly and easily. A secure digital-payment ecosystem cannot be built just by asking customers to be more vigilant. The proposals are a welcome step towards giving customers greater control, but the regulator must ensure that banks remain accountable for preventing fraud, responding swiftly when it occurs, and compensating victims when their own failures contribute to losses.