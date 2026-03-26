Enabling environment: Proposed amendments to laws will facilitate business

In this context, it is worth noting that Parliament is also discussing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to quicken insolvency resolution. The insolvency-resolution framework could get a big boost, assuming both the Bills are passed. Besides, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill proposes centralising merger applications at a single NCLT Bench. This will ease pressure on the entities concerned and speed up the merger process. In the context of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the amendment proposes to increase the mandatory net-profit threshold from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore. Although the legal mandate on CSR itself is debatable, the increased threshold will be a relief for relatively small companies. Other amendments intend to ease the burden of compliance on smaller companies while tightening accountability norms for key managerial persons.

For many years, conflicts of interest in how audit firms operate have been a concern. Such firms also provide non-audit services, which can affect audit quality. One of the amendments proposes that the auditor or audit firms of a prescribed class of companies will not provide any non-audit services to the company or its holding or subsidiary companies. The condition will apply for three years after the audit firm finishes its term. This would address market concerns over audit quality to a great extent. The amendments also seek to ease the terms of buyback for certain classes of companies. Such companies, subject to some conditions, will now be able to make two offers a year. This would allow companies more flexibility in timing such offers, depending on market conditions.