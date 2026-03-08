Fraud safety net: RBI's new framework will boost trust in digital payments

The framework comes at a time when India’s digital-payment ecosystem is rapidly expanding. Platforms built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile wallets, and online banking have seen significant adoption, even in remote areas. However, phishing attacks, one-time-password scams, fake customer-care calls, and malware-based frauds have become increasingly common. The data from the RBI shows that during 2024-25, frauds involving the card and the internet accounted for 66.8 per cent of the total in numerical terms. Nearly 13,500 cases of card and internet frauds, involving ₹520 crore, were reported in 2024-25. The draft also proposes stronger customer-protection mechanisms, including mandatory SMS alerts for transactions above ₹500 and quick complaint-resolution timelines. Banks will be required to respond to customers within defined timeframes, which could reduce delays and procedural hurdles often faced by fraud victims. Partial reimbursement may also be available even where there is customer negligence if the fraud is reported within five days.

However, compensation alone cannot address the deeper challenges of digital fraud. Many incidents stem from low levels of digital literacy and a limited awareness of cyber risks. First-time users, elderly customers, and small merchants are particularly vulnerable to scams involving fake payment links or impersonation calls. Furthermore, coordination gaps among banks, telecom providers, and law-enforcement agencies often delay the freezing of fraudulent accounts and recovery of funds. The effectiveness of the proposed framework will, therefore, depend on how quickly banks deploy real-time fraud-detection systems and strengthen their internal cybersecurity infrastructure.