The day after this, Apple suffered an outage due to a buggy (a computer programme with bugs) software update. While that had a significant impact on enterprise, the news was subsumed by a crash in the internal network of the US National Security Agency due to “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance”. The underlying reasons for that “degradation” are likely to remain classified — some reckon it may also have been triggered by a buggy update.

Opinions on the proximate causes differ but not all of these episodes were due to malicious cyberattacks. Perhaps none were. Most breakdowns have been attributed to buggy system updates. It may be coincidental that all these occurred back-to-back. However, the disruption does highlight the fragility of the digital infrastructure underpinning the way the world functions. With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more powerful and pervasive, the probability of such disruption is increasing. Naturally, many conspiracy theories are rife. However, even if malice is ruled out, it is obvious that there has been an explosion in critical vulnerabilities across global digital systems. AI algorithms and tools like the new Artex have also exposed a huge number of such vulnerabilities, and made it much easier to exploit them. Words like “vulnageddon” and “patchapocalypse” have been coined in this context to describe a nightmare scenario in which global systems go down in concatenated waves. These threats have forced organisations to roll out patches and updates to plug those gaps. And, doing this in haste may have led to a string of buggy updates, which are likely to lead to more such disruption.