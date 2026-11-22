Global tech outages expose need for stronger digital risk safeguards
Opinions on the proximate causes differ but not all of these episodes were due to malicious cyberattacks. Perhaps none were. Most breakdowns have been attributed to buggy system updates
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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It has been an unusual 10 days, during which a string of apparently unconnected outages affected large swathes of the global economy, and even disrupted the networks at the United States’ (US’) digital-intelligence agency. On November 12, Microsoft’s systems went down, knocking out Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, and OneDrive, affecting individuals, educational institutions, governments and Fortune 500 companies. It took three days to restore services and the impact on global enterprise would run into billions of dollars. The company claims this was not caused by a cyberattack but a software bug and other technical issues. The next day, the US civil-aviation network went offline. All flights were disrupted within the US, spurring cancellations and rescheduling. Again, the losses would amount to billions. The issues may have started with router malfunctions, which led to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) network being overwhelmed. A blame game is underway with the Democrats blaming the Republican administration for sacking hundreds of technical employees in civil aviation. On November 16 — last Monday — the US banking system suffered major downtime. The trouble apparently started with a software bug at JPMorganChase, which rippled through the interconnected financial system. Although this was apparently not due to an attack, cybercriminals took advantage of the confusion to carry out a heist, attacking cryptocurrency systems.