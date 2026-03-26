Healing the system: Public-health gaps demand stronger governance
India's public spending on health remains around 1.8 per cent of gross domestic product, which is significantly lower than the National Health Policy target of 2.5 per cent
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Delhi government’s 2026-27 Budget, of about ₹1.03 trillion, presented this week, allocated ₹13,034 crore to the health sector, which was an increase of about 1 per cent over this financial year’s allocation. While the government plans to focus on completing the construction of hospitals, expanding Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and setting up integrated public-health laboratories, the recently released audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General for the years between 2016-17 and 2021-22 highlighted considerable gaps in Delhi’s public health care. Among the gaps, the report refers to an over 21 per cent staff shortage, essential drugs not available, overcrowded hospitals, and unspent funds. With the availability of hospital beds at just 0.7 per 1,000 people, long waiting periods for patients needing a surgery, and delayed infrastructure projects, this points to deep governance and capacity issues.