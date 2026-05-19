Invisible crisis: AI-powered cyber-attacks can endanger financial stability
The IMF warns that AI-powered cyberattacks could threaten global financial stability, exposing vulnerabilities in digital payment systems and banking infrastructure
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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An analysis published recently by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing risks to financial stability by making cyberattacks faster, cheaper and more sophisticated. Advanced models can now identify vulnerabilities in software, payment systems, and Cloud infrastructure at machine speed. Anthropic’s “Claude Mythos” model reportedly demonstrated the ability to exploit weaknesses across major operating systems and browsers. Such developments dramatically reduce the time and cost required to launch attacks, widening the gap between attackers and defenders. This changes the nature of cyber risk itself. Modern finance is deeply interconnected through common software, Cloud service providers, payment networks, and digital infrastructure. A single vulnerability in a widely used system could ripple across multiple institutions simultaneously. Unlike traditional banking crises triggered by bad loans or asset bubbles, AI-driven cyber shocks could emerge suddenly through payment failures, frozen liquidity, or loss of public trust in financial intermediaries. The IMF warns that such “correlated failures” could create funding strains, solvency concerns, and broader market disruption.