Liquidity support: Credit guarantee scheme will help small businesses

The scheme aims to provide 100 per cent credit-guarantee coverage for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and a 90 per cent guarantee for non-MSMEs, along with a special facility for the airline sector. Under the scheme, eligible businesses will get additional credit up to 20 per cent of their peak working capital utilisation in the March quarter of 2025-26. The additional credit will be capped at ₹100 crore. In the aviation sector, companies will be able to borrow up to ₹1,500 crore, subject to certain conditions. The sector has been particularly affected by the increase in prices of aviation turbine fuel and other factors, leading to a reduction in operations in some cases. According to the government’s estimates, the scheme will enable an additional credit flow of about ₹2.55 trillion, including ₹5,000 crore for airlines. The credit guarantee, to be provided through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, will help firms address immediate liquidity requirements.

Given the credit guarantee, banks will be less reluctant to lend, particularly to MSMEs. Small firms usually do not have financial buffers to navigate this kind of exogenous shock. In the absence of financial support, there would be a risk of closures, which must be avoided. Once firms go out of business, it is always difficult to revive them. Therefore, it will be important for the government, along with lenders and other relevant institutions, to carefully monitor how the scheme is implemented. It should also be prepared to make necessary intervention if the crisis persists.