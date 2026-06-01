Plastic currency: Switching to polymer bank notes can help manage costs

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision, as reported by this newspaper, to revive plans for polymer banknotes deserves careful attention. At first glance, the move may appear unnecessary at a time when India has emerged as a global leader in digital payments. Yet the data suggests otherwise. Far from rendering cash obsolete, India’s digital-payment revolution has been accompanied by a steady rise in currency usage. The challenge before the central bank, therefore, is to make the circulation of currency more efficient, secure and sustainable. The RBI’s latest Annual Report underscores this reality. The currency in circulation grew by over 11 per cent in 2025-26, almost double the previous year’s growth rate of 5.8 per cent, even as digital payments continued their rapid expansion. In other words, digital and cash payments are coexisting rather than substituting each other. Managing this growing stock of currency is becoming increasingly expensive. Expenditure on printing banknotes rose to more than ₹6,300 crore in 2024-25. At the same time, nearly 24 billion soiled notes were withdrawn from circulation, highlighting the operational burden of replacing worn-out currency. Lower-denomination notes, which change hands frequently, are especially vulnerable to deterioration. It is, therefore, sensible that the RBI is considering a pilot involving ₹10 and ₹20 notes. The share of notes of lower denomination too needs to be increased. It is not difficult to argue that the availability of lower-denomination notes often affects transactions.