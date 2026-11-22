There is much merit in the PM’s tough talk, and officials and ministers have been flagging some of these concerns for some time. The Economic Survey of 2024-25 had flagged that growth in wages and jobs has lagged growth in corporate profits, which hit a 15-year high in 2023-24. The Union finance minister, who had been urging private players to ramp up capex plans since the sharp cuts in corporation tax in late 2019, recently emphasised that the next phase of consumption growth hinged on companies paying employees more. While private capex has been slow to rev up, public capex has been propping up the investment cycle in recent years but there’s a limit to that stimulus. India Inc needs to step up its act if unemployment and stressed household budgets are a problem, especially if it prefers to continue to thrive on local demand. But the government needs to assess what makes employers reluctant to scale up, and why recent private capex has tended to be driven by a few large players in some capital-intensive sectors, and has not spread to employment-intensive smaller and medium enterprises. While the Centre has done its bit on easing and decriminalising provisions, expanding access to global markets, and simplifying taxation, disruption such as the pandemic, demonetisation or multiple wars has also affected investor visibility. As some industrialists noted, in a recently concluded series in this newspaper on 35 years of liberalisation, the regression towards higher import tariffs and non-tariff barriers like quality control orders has hurt prospects of global supply-chain integration for Indian firms. Production-linked incentives have worked patchily in most sectors, even as some sectors see fewer players dominate.