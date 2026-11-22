PM Modi's criticism of industry calls for a two-way reform dialogue
To take a systemwide view on the state of play between private capital and a government keen to stay out of doing business while fostering ideal conditions for more business
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The next leap for India must begin with honest self-reflection, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi last Thursday underlined in his address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). Stressing that industry must reflect on its performance, the PM sent a strong message to captains of India Inc, rebuking them for having failed to do enough on job creation, wage increases, investment, and building capabilities to ramp up competitiveness and lowering import dependence. Mr Modi took on India Inc’s preoccupation with short-term growth riding on a captive domestic market, and what he termed an insatiable “appetite” of companies for the government doing the heavy lifting for them, be it in the form of cuts in corporation tax and tariff protections, or demand creation through reduction in personal income tax and goods and services tax, and new trade deals. For good measure, the PM reminded the members of Ficci, which is entering its 100th year, that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi had delivered them a similar message in 1930, and rhetorically asked if his need to reiterate the need for self-reliance reflected industry’s success or failure.