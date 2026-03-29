Restricting social harm: US verdicts expose social media's design flaws

This distinction could open the door to a wave of similar lawsuits. In a separate case, a jury in New Mexico reached a different but equally consequential conclusion against Meta Platforms. The case, brought under consumer protection law, centred on child sexual exploitation and whether the company had misled the public about the safety of its platforms. The trigger was internal communication around Meta’s 2019 decision to expand end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger. Evidence presented in court showed that employees had warned such changes would reduce the company’s ability to detect and report child sexual abuse material. In the years that followed, such reports fell sharply. Clearly, here the issue was the gap between public assurances and internal risk assessment by the big tech companies.
Taken together, the two verdicts shift scrutiny from what users post to how platforms are built and governed. They also bring the role of internal knowledge into sharper focus. Material presented in the California case suggested that concerns around compulsive use and harm to younger users were known within companies even as viewer engagement remained the organising principle. Features such as infinite scroll, algorithmic amplification, and constant notifications are engineered to maximise time spent, creating feedback loops that reward repetition and elevate emotionally charged content because it travels further. For younger users, this can translate into patterns of compulsive use, not by accident but by design.
The policy response to such findings is already tilting towards restriction, particularly for minors. In India, proposals to limit or ban social-media access for children are gaining ground. However, blanket restrictions risk addressing the symptom rather than the cause. Experience elsewhere shows that enforcement is uneven, with users finding ways around age barriers. Definitions of social media remain fluid, while adjacent platforms like gaming and chatbots replicate similar engagement dynamics. If the courts have established anything, it is that the problem lies in design. Regulation, therefore, must engage with the architecture of platforms, including safer defaults for minors, limits to autoplay and endless scroll, and greater transparency around recommendation systems, rather than rely solely on blunt prohibitions. Regulatory design should no longer just focus on who uses these platforms, but how they are designed to be used.