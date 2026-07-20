Starship troopers: Startups can further augment India's space ambitions
It is unusual for the first launch of a new rocket to be entirely successful. Skyroot will study the data and carry out at least two more test flights before going fully commercial
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The success of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket is a milestone in India’s space programme. It was the first privately designed and built Indian rocket to reach orbit and deploy satellites. The launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), was delayed by 35 minutes due to a technical issue. But Vikram-1 behaved perfectly after liftoff. It followed the scheduled flight path, with its four-stage engine firing in programmed sequences to push it into the planned 450-km low-earth orbit (LEO) about 15 minutes after liftoff. This makes India the fourth nation — after the United States, China and New Zealand — to develop private-sector rocket capability. Mission Aagaman, as the test flight was called, placed all the payloads it carried into orbit. It carried two cubesats. One was Skyroot’s Scope satellite, which will gather data for future missions. The other is the Solaras S3 nanosatellite pathfinder, designed by another Indian startup, Grahaa Space.