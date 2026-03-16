Sustaining stability: Fallout of Iran war must be managed sensibly

Last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹1 trillion economic stabilisation fund to enable India navigate such global headwinds. Money will come from existing appropriation and additional allocation, though the government is expected to meet the fiscal-deficit target of 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year. Reallocating resources in a crisis is a sensible policy choice. However, a few points are worth making. Despite a sharp increase in crude oil prices, the government could be reluctant to let pump prices adjust, resulting in fiscal pressure. This is because even though prices of petrol and diesel are deregulated, they are not regularly adjusted to reflect market realities. Higher fertiliser subsidies too will lead to additional expenditure. The government may want to support exporters hit by the ongoing war. However, it is not clear how this fund will operate. It is also unclear whether this will be a permanent mechanism, to which money will be allocated every year. If yes, what will happen to the fund in a normal year? Thus, more operational clarity is needed. One of the basic problems in India’s policy management is the lack of policy space to deal with incertitude because it usually runs a high fiscal deficit. Although the government has significantly reduced the fiscal deficit after a sharp increase in the pandemic year, it is still high, particularly when seen in the context of the economy’s financing capacity.