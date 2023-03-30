The green wall

In this section

Land lease continuity for Rail landholders, more clarity for Concor sale

COP27 fails to turn off the oil tap as global production hits all-time high

COP27: All eyes on Egypt to steer climate finance towards adaptation

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

After years of deliberations, the government has finally launched the grandiose project to create a 5-km wide green strip across the Aravalli range of hills spanning Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi to combat desertification and land degradation. The Aravallis, counted among the oldest

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com