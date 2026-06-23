The Greenspan era: "Great moderation" can lead to great disruption
Alan Greenspan's legacy spans economic stability, financial deregulation and debate over the 2008 crisis, while his views on India underscored the need for deeper reforms
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Alan Greenspan, who died this week at the age of 100, may have been the single-most impactful policy economist of the past half-century. He is best-known for his long tenure as chairman of the United States (US) Federal Reserve, to which he was appointed by then US President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and reappointed by every one of his successors for almost two decades. His period in office came to be known as the “great moderation”, given it passed off without major macro-economic turbulence other than, perhaps, the relatively shallow recession of 1990-91. He believed central bankers should be as obscure and unquotable as possible in their public testimony, telling colleagues he would deliberately begin digressing when he felt he was about to say something that might become a headline; but he also inaugurated the period of transparency that is now taken for granted. It was only in 1994, at Greenspan’s instance, that the Fed began to make an official announcement when it was changing interest rates.