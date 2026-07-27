Unnecessary division: A modern ecommerce policy is the need of the hour
The retail sector in India has faced multiplicity of rules for decades, and that issue should be addressed fast at a time when newer formats, such as quick commerce, are emerging as a driving force
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Union government last week allowed foreign direct investment (FDI) in the inventory-based model of ecommerce in the case of exports of domestically manufactured or produced goods. It’s a welcome step. It would help boost India’s exports and empower manufacturers, especially smaller enterprises, to access global markets. The measure, expected to contribute to India’s exports, has been in the works after the steep tariffs imposed by the United States last year. While the latest decision may help push India’s ecommerce exports, estimated at $4 billion-5 billion annually, it’s not enough when it comes to easing rules in ecommerce. FDI in the inventory-based model of ecommerce should be extended to the entire spectrum of business, irrespective of whether it’s meant for exports or domestic consumption. The ecommerce sector — expected to grow from $90 billion-100 billion now to around $250 billion by 2030 — needs a more comprehensive reform to move the needle in a meaningful manner.