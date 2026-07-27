The retail sector — both online and offline — in India has faced multiplicity of rules for decades, and that issue should be addressed fast at a time when newer formats, such as quick commerce, are emerging as a driving force. A simpler retail policy with fewer categories and divisions will help ease of doing business in a real sense. In most parts of the world, inventory- or marketplace-based formats are a choice left to the industry. The current ecommerce guidelines framed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade permits FDI in business-to-business and marketplace formats only. FDI is not allowed in business-to-consumer and inventory-based ecommerce. In other words, foreign ecommerce players such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are debarred from owning inventories and selling to consumers directly, unlike the home-grown brands. While protecting Indian retailers and kiranas (neighbourhood stores) may arguably be at the centre of differentiated rules, such a policy creates barriers in the way of a level playing field. Also, complex rules, with ecommerce companies having to engage with eight to nine ministries and departments for different purposes, is seen as a hurdle for investors.

Even as the change in specific FDI rules for exports may look beneficial on paper for certain categories of enterprises, its execution can face bottlenecks. Infrastructure creation and the supply-chain ecosystem could be among the problematic areas while adhering to the amended rulebook. For instance, a foreign-owned ecommerce company, seeking to avail itself of the revised rules, will have to have a separate set of warehouses, with their own inventories, to cater to exports. And, it will need another set of warehouses and dark stores for reaching domestic consumers through the marketplace route. The company’s dealings with sellers and the supply-chain companies will also alter under the new arrangement. Increasing complexity could also result in room for loopholes in the system and, therefore, compliance gaps.