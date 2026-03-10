Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoided

India has a great deal of history of farm-loan waivers. They massively worsen the fiscal balance while not appreciably increasing agricultural welfare in the longer term. They also have problems in terms of moral hazard — there is little incentive to repay if farmers or any other interest group can, instead, lobby the government for a loan waiver. In this case, the state administration clearly thinks it is addressing the moral hazard essentially by making payments also to those who have repaid. But unless such repayments are complete, this will not solve the problem. And it worsens the other issue associated with farm-loan waivers, which is the burden it places on the exchequer. As Maharashtra’s own history shows, the question is not just moral hazard for individuals — it is moral hazard for the entire sector, incentivising debt-fuelled expansion when there is every assumption that the risk will be subsequently socialised through government support. Given the nature of India’s political economy, it is likely that such demands will also be made in other states.

The Reserve Bank of India, as the banking regulator, has warned precisely of this: Frequent farm-loan waivers driven by the political cycle have severely undermined the credit culture in the agricultural sector. In fact, it tends to affect the same group the government is trying to help. Banks and other financial institutions will be reluctant to lend to farmers because they have a clear incentive to default. Thus, it could end up affecting the flow of credit to farmers. The political links were made explicit by the RBI when it noted in 2019 that eight of the 10 such schemes declared over the previous five-year period had come within 90 days of elections.