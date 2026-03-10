Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoided
Maharashtra's new farm loan waiver may fulfil a poll promise, but repeated debt relief risks weakening credit discipline and straining the state's fiscal balance
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
When the Maharashtra state Budget was tabled in the Legislative Assembly last week, the government followed through on one of its poll promises. While normally this would warrant congratulations all around, on this occasion there is a complication: The poll promise in question is the offer of waiving agricultural loans. The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme, as it will be called, is hardly unique in the state’s history. In fact, it is the third farm-loan waiver that Maharashtra governments have introduced in the past decade. Under the terms of the scheme, eligible farmers with overdue crop loans on September 30, 2025, will have their debt up to ₹2 lakh waived. In addition, those who have made regular loan repayments will nevertheless receive payments of up to ₹50,000. Although Maharashtra’s debt as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP) is about 19 per cent and lower than the national average, the state must desist from such populist measures. It also has a popular cash-distribution scheme for women.