Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Rekindling corporate investment, mixed results & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

corporate investment, investment

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Corporate investment has been sluggish this past decade despite significant improvements in enabling factors – profitability, bank bad debt and corporate indebtedness. What explains this anomaly? The problem, say Shishir Gupta and Rishita Sachdeva, is mainly structural. The share of corporations in the national economy today is 12 per cent lower than its peak of 88 per cent a decade ago, mainly on account of stagnating global competitiveness. Bringing corporate investment back to its peak level requires reforms that improve the competitiveness of India’s corporations and make them globally competitive so that they account for a bigger share of the economy, the authors argue here.

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rama Bijapurkar says the revdi debate needs to be reframed towards prioritising human capital and productivity, even during elections. Read it here

The second edit explains why India needs a vibrant tourism sector. Read it here

The top edit examines second quarter corporate results that show a mixed picture. Read it here
 

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘When nothing else worked I agreed to go in. Those jawans were big in size and the pipes were too small’
 
Praveen Yadav, an underground tunneling expert  


Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: NBFCs' contagion concerns, Unambitious targets & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unable to connect, fairness to airline consumers & more

Best of BS Opinion: For railway business plan, game suffers a rout & more

Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Best of BS Opinion: Listing rush, is Narayana Murthy right & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon