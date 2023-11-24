Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Best of BS Opinion: Listing rush, is Narayana Murthy right & more

Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

Best of BS Opinion: Making in India, The governance imperative & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why the passenger matters, Unsecured risk & more