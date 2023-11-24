Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Even as world leaders welcomed it, the four-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is an unlikely harbinger of a longer truce to the conflict. Almost before the ink was dry on the agreement to allow the exchange of hostages and the flow of humanitarian aid into the embattled Gaza strip, fierce fighting resumed in northern Gaza. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that the Israel-Hamas war would not spill over to the region, but that is probably optimistic, given how the dispute has evolved so far, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In the context of the OpenAI saga, our second editorial notes that given the potential and risks associated with AI, boardrooms and regulators will have to make numerous adjustments. Read here
Suveen Sinha argues that it is reasonable to expect that the new board of OpenAI will be more pliant with Sam Altman’s ideas than the previous one, because his return and the manner of it have eroded the authority of the board. Read here
Air quality is a difficult problem because of the divergence of the economic incidence of impact from the legal notions of jurisdiction. Many states have to work together to solve problems, writes K P Krishnan. Read here
LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty