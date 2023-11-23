Best of BS Opinion: Listing rush, is Narayana Murthy right & more

In the first nine months of calendar 2023, India had 170 IPOs with an average size of Rs 848 crore, which was more than any other market. Another 25-plus companies have filed the draft red herring prospectus, indicating the flow of issues will continue through the second half of the financial year. In the context of increased activity in the primary market, our lead editorial notes that new listings and the healthy pipeline are encouraging. This is not only helping firms raise money from the market, which will help boost economic activity, the increasing universe of listed companies will also enable money managers to allocate funds more efficiently. Read here
Our second editorial notes, given the size of the economy, a slowdown in the rate of growth is inevitable, but it may not be the end of the China story. Read here
In other views:
N Narayana Murthy’s comment about working 70-hour weeks says productivity should be at the heart of a national debate, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here
My column highlights the trend of increasing populism, its implications, and the possible way out. Read here
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das