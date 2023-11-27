Best of BS Opinion: Unable to connect, fairness to airline consumers & more

India has moved closer to getting commercial satellite broadband communication but worryingly there’s no certainty yet on when the spectrum will be made available to private players looking to offer such space-based communication services. The indications are that spectrum allocation will take time because clarity is yet to emerge on many issues surrounding it. The top edit outlines the major hurdles in the policy space. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit cautions against changing car import tariffs and rules to benefit only one company, Tesla.
Ajay Shah discusses emerging regulation in the airline industry as an index of the conceptual machinery of market failure and low-cost intervention.
Surinder Sud delineates the challenges of climate-smart agriculture.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why financial intermediaries' India story is different from their global counterparts.