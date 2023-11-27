Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Best of BS Opinion: Unable to connect, fairness to airline consumers & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

airline, aviation, airplane

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
India has moved closer to getting commercial satellite    broadband communication but worryingly there’s no certainty yet on when the spectrum will be made available to private players looking to offer such space-based communication services. The indications are that spectrum allocation will take time because clarity is yet to emerge on many issues surrounding it. The top edit outlines the major hurdles in the policy space. Read it here

In other views:
The second edit cautions against changing car import tariffs and rules to benefit only one company, Tesla. Read it here

Ajay Shah discusses emerging regulation in the airline industry as an index of the conceptual machinery of market failure and low-cost intervention. Read it here

Surinder Sud delineates the challenges of climate-smart agriculture. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why financial intermediaries' India story is different from their global counterparts. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“This operation is becoming more complex technically. Earlier, there were no such complexities,”
 
Syed Ata Hasnain , National Disaster Management Authority, on the Silkyara tunnel rescue work 

