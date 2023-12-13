Sensex (-0.54%)
Best of BS Opinion: Sanctity of interim Budget, Myanmar puzzle & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

budget, bill, parliament bill

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 06:30 AM IST
Honouring a convention that has been honoured only in the breach. And a great year for Indian cinema. Reading for today.

The finance minister has been bold enough to say that there will not be any big announcements in the Interim Budget, says A K Bhattacharya. Let’s wait for February 1.
Vandita Kohli-Khandekar gives a picture of India cinema, the Gangotri of the entertainment industry, which came back with a bang this year.

The first edit appreciates the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act. The second edit says India should engage with the emerging power players in Myanmar.



Artificial intelligence (AI) tools falling in the hands of terrorists pose a big threat. Global security will face a big threat if AI-laced weapons were to reach terrorist organisations. We have to deliberate on this issue and reach a concrete plan to stop the misuse of AI.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

