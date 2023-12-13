Best of BS Opinion: Sanctity of interim Budget, Myanmar puzzle & more

Honouring a convention that has been honoured only in the breach. And a great year for Indian cinema. Reading for today.

The finance minister has been bold enough to say that there will not be any big announcements in the Interim Budget, says A K Bhattacharya . Let’s wait for February 1.

Vandita Kohli-Khandekar gives a picture of India cinema, the Gangotri of the entertainment industry, which came back with a bang this year.

The first edit appreciates the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act. The second edit says India should engage with the emerging power players in Myanmar.