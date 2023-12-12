Sensex (0.15%)
Best of BS Opinion: After 370, The safe bet of underground mining & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

climate change

Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 06:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Everything under the sky is the environment. The idea is coming to fruition.

P M Prasad and B Veera Reddy say coal will stay for a good number of years. They bring out the advantages of underground mines over opencast mines.
Ajay Srivastava speaks of what India’s climate priorities should be.

The first edit examines the ramifications of the Supreme Court judgment on Article 370. The second edit looks at the coming Bangladesh elections in the context of the country’s relations with India, China, and the US.
We have 25 years of Amrit Kaal in front of us. We have to work 24 hours a day.
 
PM Narendra Modi

Topics : Climate Change Article 370 BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content mines Bangladesh election

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

