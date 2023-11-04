Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

In his weekly column, T N Ninan highlights how the construction and expansion of cities are contributing to increased pollution. Read here
In other views:
Devangshu Datta talks about the scandal brewing about faked data in papers by Nobel-winning genetic researcher Gregg Semenza. Read here
The thawing of ties between the Indian government and its Pakistan counterpart might take a while but the people of both countries must continue to have opportunities for cultural exchange, writes Chintan Girish Modi.
No reasonable person would look at the state of the health system in India and conclude it has enough doctors, writes Mihir S Sharma in the context of a recent controversial regulation by the National Medical Commission. Read here