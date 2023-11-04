close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Buildings, mumbai skyline

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In his weekly column, T N Ninan highlights how the construction and expansion of cities are contributing to increased pollution. Read here

In other views:

Devangshu Datta talks about the scandal brewing about faked data in papers by Nobel-winning genetic researcher Gregg Semenza. Read here  

The thawing of ties between the Indian government and its Pakistan counterpart might take a while but the people of both countries must continue to have opportunities for cultural exchange, writes Chintan Girish Modi.

No reasonable person would look at the state of the health system in India and conclude it has enough doctors, writes Mihir S Sharma in the context of a recent controversial regulation by the National Medical Commission. Read here

Quote
 
“The situation arising out of air pollution in the City is extremely worrying.”
 
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena


Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Best of BS Opinion: Vote of confidence, engagement discontent & more

Best of BS Opinion: Grassroots insurance, India's research riddle & more

Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

Best of BS Opinion: India in 2047, Swimming against the tide & more

Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content Mumbai pollution

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon