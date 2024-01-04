Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Best of BS Opinion: Back to Sebi, The story of organising retail & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indian economy, economic growth

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

It is now for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to provide a closure in the year-long Adani-Hindenburg matter. A Supreme Court Bench that included Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday noted in a judgement there was no ground to transfer the probe from Sebi. In this context, our lead editorial notes that Sebi should expedite the investigation and submit the report in the given timeframe. Read here

In other views
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sustaining the growth momentum seen in FY23 in the three states along the country’s holiest river is key to realising Viksit Bharat@ 2047, writes economist Ajay Chhibber Read here

The retail landscape is surely getting ready for a reset, with or without FDI, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here

 Quote
 
“The power of this Court to enter the regulatory domain of Sebi in framing delegated legislation is limited.”
 
The Supreme Court of India in the Adani-Hindenburg matter

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Best of BS Opinion: Ayodhya, India's new tryst with destiny, returns & more

Best of BS Opinion: A difficult mandate, Accord and discord & more

Best of BS Opinion: Decoding India's dress code, Instant settlement & more

Best of BS Opinion: Redefining stardom, AI alone ain't enough & more

Best of BS Opinion: Banking for growth, Indian economy's resilience & more

Topics : SEBI BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon