Best of BS Opinion: A difficult mandate, Accord and discord & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

A better-functioning tax, laws pitted against a new technology, and envisioning a new society --- reading for today

Goods and services (GST) tax is doing better than it did in its early years, say Arvind Subramanian, Josh Felman, Varun Agarwal, and Theerdha Sara Reji. But is it an improvement on what there was earlier?
Prosenjit Datta: With the advent of GenAI, new questions are coming up on copyright laws. Judges are being forced to decide them on the basis of old intellectual property laws.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati: Realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat will require sustained behavioural change across society and organs of the government, where scientific thinking takes deep root in every policy domain from urban planning to rural development.

The second edit sees merit in the Assam deal though the gains, it says, may be modest. The first edit highlights what the new Finance Commission must do

QUOTE
 
To say that the collegium system is lacking in transparency would not be correct.
 
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon