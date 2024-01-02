Best of BS Opinion: A difficult mandate, Accord and discord & more

A better-functioning tax, laws pitted against a new technology, and envisioning a new society --- reading for today

Prosenjit Datta : With the advent of GenAI, new questions are coming up on copyright laws. Judges are being forced to decide them on the basis of old intellectual property laws.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati : Realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat will require sustained behavioural change across society and organs of the government, where scientific thinking takes deep root in every policy domain from urban planning to rural development.

The second edit sees merit in the Assam deal though the gains, it says, may be modest. The first edit highlights what the new Finance Commission must do