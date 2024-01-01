Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Decoding India's dress code, Instant settlement & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indian uniform indian dress code

Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Growth with a dress code. New Year reading

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: A rate cut will happen this year. When? It will depend on the growth-inflation dynamics as well as the US Fed action
Debashis Basu: The economy is in the swing. But just a bit of bad news can bring things down.

Ajit Balakrishnan looks at various dress code ideas and if there is any change afoot.

The second edit says T+0 will deepen investor participation. But two ways of settlement can complicate things. And the first edit looks at what’s ahead and how to keep up the growth story

We are not surprised, concerned or angry but ashamed of the pact (with the government). We were aware of the outcome as when revolutionaries give up their goals, ideals and ideology, a political settlement is not possible.
 
Paresh Barua, leader of the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), to an Assamese TV channel on the phone

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

