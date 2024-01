Best of BS Opinion: Decoding India's dress code, Instant settlement & more

Growth with a dress code. New Year reading

The second edit says T+0 will deepen investor participation. But two ways of settlement can complicate things. And the first edit looks at what’s ahead and how to keep up the growth story

QUOTE

We are not surprised, concerned or angry but ashamed of the pact (with the government). We were aware of the outcome as when revolutionaries give up their goals, ideals and ideology, a political settlement is not possible.

Paresh Barua, leader of the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), to an Assamese TV channel on the phone