Best of BS Opinion: A delayed call, Accepting our income demographic & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

vodafone idea vi

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The board of Vodafone Idea has approved fundraise of Rs 45,000 crore, in equity and debt, signalling a revival of the financially stressed telecom service provider. Although it is a step in the right direction, the decision fell short of expectation. Reflecting the market mood, the Vodafone Idea stock crashed about 14 per cent to Rs 13.65 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, a day after the fundraise announcement, notes our lead editorial  Read here

In other views
The monthly per capita consumption expenditure data points to shifts in consumption, but it should not be used for reconfiguring the consumer price index, writes economist Madan Sabnavis. Read here

One can define the Indian “middle class” as one desires, but what does not change is their modest spending power compared to most markets, writes Rama Bijapurkar. Read here 

Quote
 
“I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior.”
 
Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

