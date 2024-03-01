Best of BS Opinion: Sustained momentum, BJP's manifesto on defence & more

After registering a growth rate of 9.7 in 2021-22 and 7 per cent in 2022-23, the Indian economy, according to the second advance estimates of the National Statistical Office, is expected to grow at 7.6 per cent in 2023-24. This means that the economy would grow at or above 7 per cent for the third consecutive year, which should be considered a significant achievement, given the global economic environment has not been exactly favourable, notes our lead editorial. Read