Best of BS Opinion: Responsible innovation, Indonesia & Pakistan & more

The recent regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against Paytm Payments Bank has created significant unease in the system, particularly in the fast-growing fintech business. In this context, our lead editorial notes that although it is likely that fintechs are reaching consumers who were hitherto excluded from the formal credit market, it still makes sense to move cautiously till the entire mechanism and all possible outcomes are not properly understood. Innovation and growth expectations should be balanced and not allowed to endanger financial stability. Read here